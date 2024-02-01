Video of Kudus with fans at popular restaurant pops up online

A video of Ghana’s football star, Mohammed Kudus looking very hungry at a KFC restaurant has taken the internet by storm.

The West Ham star, dressed in a tank top, shorts, and slides, was caught on camera looking having a relaxing time with some fans.



As Kudus eagerly awaited his meal, the staff of the restaurant, stunned by the sight of a football star, couldn't resist taking a video of him.



Kudus quickly told the worker to stop videoing him and rather serve him food.



In the viral video, Kudus was heard saying in Twi, “Enough of the snap,” but the worker responded saying “You would die here, you won't get it easy.”



The 'star boy' in another video was seen flanked by the KFC workers who just wanted to capture the moments with the footballer.

Watch the video below





JNA