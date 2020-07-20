0
Sports News Mon, 20 Jul 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

Viktoria Koln extends Bernard Mensah's contract

External Content Ghana International Bernard Mensah Ghana international Bernard Kyere Mensah

Listen to the Article

Bundesliga 3 side FC Viktoria Koln 1904 has announced a one-year contract extension deal with defender Bernard Kyere Mensah.

The right-footed defender was outstanding for FC Viktoria Koln 1904 during the 2019/20 third division league.

FC Viktoria Koln and Kyere will now look forward to staging a strong campaign next term having renewed their marriage following the expiration of his one year deal.

The former K'lautern U-17 player made 13 league appearances for Viktoria during the 2019/20 German third division league season.

Some of the youth clubs he played for are Offenburger FV, SV Blau-Weiß Wiehre Freiburg and FC Kaiserslautern.

Source: footballghana.com

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: