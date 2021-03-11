Vincent Atinga: Former Hearts of Oak defender signs for Medeama

Medeama SC have signed Vincent Atinga

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama Sporting Club, have announced the signing of experienced defender, Vincent Atinga, in the ongoing second local transfer window.

The former Hearts of Oak defender has signed a two-and-half-year deal with the Mauve and Yellow team that will keep him at the club until 2023.



Medeama confirmed the signing of the 27-year-old center-back in a statement on their website.



“Medeama is delighted to announce the signing of experienced defender Vincent Atinga on a two-and-half-year deal.”

The 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations winner has an extensive playing experience having featured for Ebusua Dwarfs, Kuwaiti sides, Al Qadsia and Al-Shabab, and Albanian club, SK Tirana.



Atinga was also reported to have been on the radar of Aduana Stars and King Faisal before signing for the two-time MTN FA Cup winners.