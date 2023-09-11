Vincent Atinga bids farewell to Medeama SC after successful stint

Vincent Atinga

Medeama SC skipper Vincent Atinga has officially announced his departure from the club after spending two years with the Tarkwa-based side in March 2021.

Atinga joined the yellow and mauve lads after ending his stay with Kuwaiti side Al Shabab, having also had stints with Al Qadsia of Kuwait and KF Tirana in Albania.



He scored 21 goals as a center-back in 74 appearances for Medeama, where he won the 2022/23Ghana Premier League title and Super Cup.



On Saturday, September 9, Atinga was adjudged the Ghana Premier League Best Player for the 2022/23 season at the maiden edition of the Ghana Football Association Awards following his outstanding performance for Medeama SC.



The former Hearts of Oak man is currently unattached as there are reports of securing a move abroad in the coming days.



Check the tweet below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Sports Debate and Sports Check below

















LSN/DO