Vincent Atinga jets to South Africa to complete Uthongathi FC deal

Vincent Atinga Ghana.jpeg Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga

Sun, 15 Nov 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga is set to undergo a medical examination at South African second-tier side Uthongathi FC.

The centre-back is available on a free transfer after leaving Kuwaiti top-flight side Al-Shabab.

According to reports, Atinga will sign a permanent deal if he passes his medical examinations.

Head Coach Johnny Ferreira is a huge fan of the former Black Stars B hero and wants to add him to his team for the Nationa First Division campaign.

Uthongathi FC is based in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal.

