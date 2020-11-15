Vincent Atinga jets to South Africa to complete Uthongathi FC deal

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga is set to undergo a medical examination at South African second-tier side Uthongathi FC.

The centre-back is available on a free transfer after leaving Kuwaiti top-flight side Al-Shabab.



According to reports, Atinga will sign a permanent deal if he passes his medical examinations.

Head Coach Johnny Ferreira is a huge fan of the former Black Stars B hero and wants to add him to his team for the Nationa First Division campaign.



Uthongathi FC is based in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal.