Vincent Kabore appointed to officiate Ghana-Nigeria WAFU clash

Referee Vincent Kabore with his assistants

Vincent Kabore from Burkina Faso has been appointed to handle the game between Ghana and Nigeria. The two teams will on Wednesday face each other in a WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations Group B encounter in Benin.

Referee Kabore will be assisted by compatriot Sibiri Wendpanga Stephane Yameogo (Assistant Referee I), Soufia Soufi Abdou Garba (Assistant Referee II) from Niger and Moussa Ahmadou Alou Ahamadou from Niger (Fourth Official).



Marius Hubert Dadjo Houegban from Benin will be the Match Commissioner.



Other officials appointed for the game include:



Songuifolo Yeo - Referee Assessor - Côte D'Ivoire



Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril - General Coordinator - Nigeria

Ousmane Savadogo - Technical Study Group - Burkina Faso



Abouba Hainikoye Ismael - Media Officer - Niger



Akpovi Bienvenu Joachim - Security Officer - Benin



Pare Lossene - Assistant General Coordinator - Burkina Faso



The Black Satellites will play Nigeria at Stade de Gaules on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 4 pm. A win for Ghana will put them in the driving seat following the 1-1 draw between Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire in their opening Group B game.