Vincent Kompany describes Dauda Mohammed as a weapon

Ghanaian international Dauda Mohammed has received praise from Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany following his recent form.

The former Asante Kotoko striker after struggling to establish a place in the team of the Belgian giants looks to have gotten on the good side of the technical team with his recent top performances.



This has impressed coach Vincent Kompany who believes Dauda Mohammed is a weapon for the team.



''Mo is already a weapon,” as coach said as quoted by HLN on Sunday.

Coach Vincent Kompany added, “He has often had the chance of the match in recent months, but had bad luck in the finish. And that bad luck was not there in the U23 or in the practice matches. That's why I already consider him a weapon, yes. He's fast, powerful and better at the ball than people think.’



''Mo works hard for the team and is just an intelligent player. He can help us with his profile. Especially the Anderlecht of today.”



Dauda Mohammed, 23, remains determined to claim a place in the starting eleven of Anderlecht and continues to work hard.