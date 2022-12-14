Vincent Odotei Sowah confident Afriyie Barnieh will sign new Hearts contract

Afriyie Barnieh

Board member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Odotei Sowah has disclosed that the club has presented a very good contract extension deal to poster boy Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

According to him, the club is confident that the attacker will accept the new contract and sign the deal.



“It's not our wish to sit down and wait for a player's contract to run out, it's never so. The fact is, one can force a horse to the river but you cannot force it to drink.



“Because of our vulnerability as a continent where there isn't a lot of money in the kitty, the attraction of people going somewhere else to make money is quite huge. That's where we find ourselves.



“We're still talking to him (Barnie) to get his contract extended and we are very hopeful that it will be done because we believe we've made him a good offer,” Vincent Odotei Sowah said.

With reports that there are a lot of clubs after the signature of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Hearts of Oak wants him to extend his contract so that he does not leave for free.











