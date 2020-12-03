Vincent Sowah Odotei has not been appointed as MD - Hearts of Oak

Vincent Sowah Odotei is the Member of Parliament of La Dadekotopon

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have rejected claims that Vincent Sowah Odotei has been reappointed as the Managing Director of the club.

Reports were rife that the Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon has taken over the position after Mr. Fredrick Moore announced his resignation from the club.



But the Phobians in a statement released on Thursday morning has denied such reports.



"The management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited wishes to notify the General Public especially the sporting public that Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei has not been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the club as speculated by a section of the media," the statement read.



Odotei, who is also a Board Member of the club, was seen during the introduction of new coach Kosta Papic intensifying rumours of his return at the top role.

"We also want to put on record that the Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon who also doubles as the Board Member has not expressed interest in the position," the club continued.



The politician will not return to Parliament next year after losing his candidacy to UPSA lecturer Mr. Gerald Joseph Nii Tetteh Nyanyofio.



Below is the letter from Hearts of Oak:



