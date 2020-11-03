Vincent Sowah Odotei to replace Frederick Moore as Hearts of Oak MD - Reports

Vincent Sowah Odotei has been tipped to replace Frederick Moore as MD for Hearts of Oak

Experienced football administrator and politician Vincent Sowah Odotei is reported to be closing on a return to Hearts of Oak to replace Frederick Moore as Managing Director of the club.

Mr. Odotei will return to the position he held before winning the La-Dadekotopon Parliamentary seat four years ago.



He will replace Frederick Moore who is set to move back to the UK to begin a new adventure.



The soft-spoken administrator is reported to have secured a top role in a big firm in the UK hence his departure.

The former CEO of the Institute of Chartered Accountants did not deny or confirm the report during an interview with Kumasi FM.



“Accra Hearts of Oak has got numerous people who can do this job a lot better than I have done so I think with the board chairman and the management that we have, I have high hopes for the club. I am just one person and I thank my stars for the team I work with.”