Vincent Sowah should go back to politics, he knows nothing about football - Hearts Striker fumes

Former MP for La DadeKotopon Constituency, Vincent Sowah Odotei and Accra Hearts of Oak's Striker, A

Accra Hearts of Oak's Striker, Ademola Kuti, has taken a swipe at former Member of Parliament for La DadeKotopon Constituency and current Board Member of the club (Hearts of Oak), Vincent Sowah Odotei, better known as Obama stating that he barks like a dog.

According to Ademola Kuti who hails from Ibadan in Nigeria, Vincent Sowah Odotei is a politician and does not know anything about football thus he should go back to politics.



Speaking in an interview on Hot 93.9FM's Sports show; 'Hot Focal Sports' - hosted by Justice Opoku Agyemang better known as Bigality, Ademola Kuti rained unprintable insults on the former Member of Parliament and the current Board Member of Hearts of Oak by stating strenuously that:



"Vincent Sowah Odotei is a politician and does not know anything about football...He should go back to politics. In Fact, he only shouts like a dog". Ademola angrily told Bigality.

The overly fumed striker of Hearts Of Oak added by alleging how Mr. Sowah Odotei wanted to fight him on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the club Secretariat.



Listen to Ademola Kuti's full submission in the audio below:



