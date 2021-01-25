Vincent Torgah wins 2021 Captain One Invitational Golf Championship

Torgah (left) receiving the trophy from Appiah (second left) and other executives

Vincent Torgah, Ghana’s number one golfer, has won the 2021 Captain One Invitational Golf Championship, held at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi yesterday.

The annual competition which drew participation from about 100 amateur and professional golfers saw Torgah recording a net score of 71 to be crowned the champion.



Though Torgah won the competition, the experienced golfer had a tough contest from fast-rising golfer, Kwabena Poku.



At the end, it was Torgah who “stole” the show to the admiration of patrons and participants.



For his efforts, Torgah walked away with a giant trophy, a golf medal and GHC5,000.00 worth of voucher while his closest contender Poku received GHC2,500.00 voucher.



Royal Golf Club’s Paul Chen settled for the third position with a net score of 73 to receive GHC1500.00 worth of voucher and a bronze medal.

“This is the toughest challenge I have had in a year and I am so happy that I eventually won though Poku gave me a run for my money,"Torgah said.



He commended the organizers saying “ From organization to the quality of golfers, this competition is one of the best in the country and would definitely get better with time.”



The President of Captain One Golf Society, Mr. Pius Ayeh Appiah congratulated the winner and all golfers for showing up and ensuring a very competitive event.



"This is the most competitive we have had and despite the challenges of COVID-19, we had an amazing turnout and it was a huge success," he stated.



He expressed appreciation to the Royal Golf Club for hosting the event, the planning committee and sponsors R.K Cliste, Mosat Photography, Industrial Procurement Services and Flo Polo Designs for their support.

"We look forward to an exciting year for golfers as we continue with our charity events across the country aimed at bringing golf to all especially the needy in society,"he stressed.



Mr Ayeh hinted that, there would be a first Major Junior Championship in August with children from five Captain One adopted orphanages competiting for glory.



"We want to expose golf to children so they grow with it and discover on their own, what it would do for them,"he explained.



Awards were also presented to the Monthly Medal winners with Prince Aduakwa emerging the overall winner while James Akwaboah and George Osei came second and third in that order.