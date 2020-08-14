Sports News

Virgin at 19, seven kids from two marriages – Akonnor opens up on private life

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has opened up about his private life, discussing marriage and his children.

He told Starr FM in an interview that he has been divorced twice and is currently not married.



Akonnor revealed that he has seven kids from his two marriages.



CK Akonnor happens to be one of the trailblazers for African football in the German Bundesliga.



The former Black Stars striker is the first and only African player to substantively captain a German club, a feat he achieved while at Wolfsburg.



He left the shores of the country as a teenager and made a name in the Bundesliga.

He has revealed that at the time of leaving the country, he was a virgin though he was dating.



“I had a girlfriend in Ghana before I left for Germany in 1993. I was probably a virgin then. I married and got divorced. I was a virgin at 19 when I left for Germany. I’m not a good man because I have done a lot”, he jokingly said.



“I’m a divorcee and I was married for eight years. I have seven kids with two women. There’s someone in my life now. Time will tell if I will get married again”.



Akonnor says his experience with women and in marriage enables him to offer assistance to his players when they are going through some relationship issues.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.