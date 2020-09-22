Vitoria Guimaraes defender Abdul Mumin disappointed with debut defeat to Belenenses

Ghana international Abdul Mumin

Ghanaian defender, Abdul Mumin has expressed his disappointments after his debut for Portugues side Vitoria Guimaraes ended in defeat to Belenenses on the opening day of the league.

Abdul Mumin, who joined the club in the summer transfer window, played the entire duration as Vitória lost 1-0 at the D. Afonso Henriques Stadium.



Although he was happy to make his debut, the defeat left the former FC Nordsjaelland defender disappointed, but the 22-year-old is looking forward to the next game against Rio Ave.



"Happy to make my debut for Vitoria. But disappointed with the results. We keep our heads up and go for the next game," he posted on Twitter after the game.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate impressed as the home side dominated the game but lacked the cutting edge to secure victory.

Happy to make my debut for @VitoriaSC1922 But disappointed with the results. We keep our heads up and go for the next game ?????? pic.twitter.com/iNZwRRqN7v — Abdul Mumin (@abdul_mumin30) September 21, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

The visitors scored the only goal of the game in the 47th minute, through Cafu Phete.Vitória SC will immediately return to training on Saturday as they prepare for match day two against Rio Ave FC.Abdul Mumin joined the Portuguese side on a free transfer in the summer transfer window, penning a four-year deal.