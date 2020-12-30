Vitoria Guimaraes defender Gideon Mensah reacts to defeat against Porto

Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah, is unhappy with Vitoria Guimaraes's defeat against FC Porto in the Portuguese top-flight on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Guimaraes were beaten 3-2 by the Dragons in the top-four clash at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.



Vitoria Guimaraes took the lead in the second half after the hour mark when Oscar Estupinan found the back of the net.



However, the lead lasted only two minutes with Mehdi Taremi firing his second for Porto.

Porto snatched the winner with ten minutes left after a strike from Luis Diaz.



Mensah, who lasted the entire duration of the game said on Twitter: "Not the result we hoped for narrowly losing 2-3 against FC Porto yesterday. We dust it off and keep fighting."





Not the result we hoped for narrowly losing 2-3 against @FCPorto yesterday. We dust it off and keep fighting. #UNRULY ?????????? pic.twitter.com/1Q5ypElE7t — Gideon Mensah (@gideonmensah_14) December 30, 2020