Voques International tours Attram De Visser Soccer Academy

Vijay Badri with the players after training

Vijay Badri and Rashadinho Salu of Voques International have paid a courtesy call on the handlers of Attram De Visser Soccer Academy and toured the world-class facility.

Mr Vijay Badri is a scout and partner to Voques International, an European-based player recruitment agency in Rotterdam, Holland.



At the training session held at Attram De Visser Soccer Academy pitch on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, both men commended the president of the Academy Godwin Attram, the technical and management teams, and the entire staff for a great job done.



"I really like what I have seen here this evening especially the performance of the players. They are technically and tactically brilliant. Their quick ball passing, the skill of interposition play, pressing ability, and vision at goal shows clearly they are being trained by Ghanaian Football legends Godwin Attram and Eben Dadzie he added.

He urged the boys to continue working harder to achieve their career dreams which he believes will come in no time looking at the standard of play.



He praised the goalkeeper Richard Appiah, Nassiru and Martin for their sterling performance during Tuesday's training and promised to be at Mcdan Town park to watch them in their pre-season friendly match against Prestige Fc on Friday, November 6, 2020.



He later received an official autographed training jersey from president Godwin Attram.