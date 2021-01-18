WAFA SC poster boy Daniel Lomotey ready for Black Stars call-up

WAFA SC player, Daniel Lomotey

WAFA SC poster boy, Daniel Lomotey has set his sight on playing for the Black Stars following his outstanding form in the Ghana Premier League this season.

The prolific forward after making nine appearances for his team this season has already scored eight goals and provided two assists to help the team.



With attention and focus on his displays, many have called on Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor to keep an eye on the attacker.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi FM today, Daniel Lomotey has shared that he is ready to play for his national team.



“It’s every player's dream to play for the Black Stars. As far as I’m scoring more goals, it will be a big opportunity to play for the Black Stars because it has always been my biggest dream,” the striker noted.

Daniel Lomotey continued, “I’m working tirelessly to score more goals to earn it and if I’m called, I will be very glad.”



On Sunday, Daniel Lomotey featured for WAFA SC in the matchday nine fixture against Asante Kotoko.



He scored with a stunning strike to ensure his team earned a point at the end of the 90 minutes.