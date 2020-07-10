WAFA beat Hearts, Kotoko in top 10 most valuable Ghanaian clubs

Click to read all about coronavirus →
West African Football Academy has been named as the most valuable Ghanaian football club in a survey.
The Academy side based at Sogakope in a survey by Angel FM, Accra beat off competition from Ashanti Gold, Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, etc.
The study took into consideration the assets of the clubs both tangible and intangible including the value of each of their players to arrive at the conclusion.
The top 10 most valuable clubs in Ghana have a combined asset worth 77.15 million dollars.
The tangible assets focused on facilities such as pitches, clubhouses, secretariat, vehicles, lands, and other properties. The location and current value of facilities owned by the clubs factored in arriving at the final top 10.
Here are the top 10 Most Valuable Clubs in Ghana in terms of tangible assets and current player transfer values
10.Berekum Chelsea
Players Combined Transfer Value: Gh? 8 Million
2 Training Pitches: Gh? 210,000
Club Secretariat: Gh? 97,000
Team Bus Kia 25-Seater (2009): Gh? 159,600
Semi Gym Furnished: Gh?100,000
15 Bedroom Clubhouse Plus Swimming Pool: Gh?550,000
12 Acres Of Land: Gh? 390,000
Total= Gh? 9.5 Million ($2.9 Million)
9.Bechem United
Players Transfer Value: Gh? 3 Million
Two Toyota Landcriusers: Gh? 729,120
Semi-Furnished Gym: Gh? 134,200
Club Secretatriate: Gh? 430,000
Two Coaster Buses: Gh? 372, 000
Hyundai 2014 Model (28-Seater): Gh? 220,000
6,000 Seated Capacity Stadia: Gh? 5.6 Million
Bechem United Farms (Feeds Players) 200 Acres: Gh? 820,000
Club Secretariat: Gh? 610,000
Total= Gh? 17.55 Million $3.1 Million Dollars
8.Medeama Sporting Club
60 Acres of Land (Dompem 50+ 10 Samahu): Gh? 2 Million
Coaster Bus: Gh? 120,000
Benz: Gh? 430,000
Toyota Highlander: Gh? 250,000
Toyota Camry- Ceo: Gh? 180,000
Secretariate: Gh? 7 Million
Club House (30 Rooms): Gh? 6million
Coach’s House (3 Bedrooms): Gh? 579,000
Medeama Fm: Gh? 7 Million
Senior Team: Gh? 779,041 Million
Youth Team: Gh? 300,000
Total: Gh? 23, 838,041 ……($ 4.1 Million)
7.Asante Kotoko
18 Bed Room (Uncompleted Club House): Gh? 2.8 Million
25 Acres of Land: Gh? 5.2 Million
2 Traning Pitches And Training Complex: Gh? 1.2 Million
Nissan Pathfinder: Gh? 200,000
Mercedes Benz: Gh? 300,000
2 Kia Sportage: Gh? 120,000
Hyundai H200: Gh? 75,000
Club House (Uncompleted): Gh? 350,000
Club Secretariat: Gh? 750 ,000
Hyndia (Mini Bus): 600,000
Player Transfer Value: Gh? 11,925,086.12
Total = Gh? 24,730 ,086.12 $ = 4.2 Million Dollars
6.Liberty Professionals
Carl Reindorlf Park: Gh? 8 Million
2 Club Houses: Gh?2 Million Gym: Gh? 500,000
Bus: Gh? 781,000
Secretariat: Gh? 300,000
Players: Gh? 9 Million
Total: Gh? 25,481 ,000 $4.3 Million
5.Accra Hearts of Oak
Secretariat: Gh? 12,159 Million
Pobiman (80 Plots): Gh? 4 Million
New Bus: Gh? 450,000
4 Cars: Gh? 180,000
Players: Gh? 13,263,932
Total Assets= Gh? 31,043,932 $5,371,329
4.Legon Cities
Players: Gh? 8.06 Million
Training Facility: Gh? 320,000
Fully Furnished Modern Gym: Gh?603,000
9 Bedroom Club House At East Legon = Gh?25.2 Million
Secretariat= Gh?8 Million
Coaster Bus= Gh?113,120
2018 Scania Marco Polo Bus: Gh?1.12 Million
Total Assets= Gh? 51,964,120 $9.3 Million
3. Elmina Sharks
Nduom Sports Stadium – $10 Million
Secretariat- $190,000
Club House (4 Storey) – $500,000
Club House (2 Storey) – $300,000
Fiat For Management -$46,000
Pick Up- $46,000
Team Bus- $225,000
Sea Lions Bus- $110,000
Players: $1.35 Million
Total Assets= Gh?73,822,500 $12.75 Million
2. Ashantigold Sc
Len Clay Sports Stadium
Secretariat
2 Club Houses
2 Training Pitches
3 Bedroom Apartment (Coach)
Storey Building For Staff
Ceo’s Apartment
10 Plots Of Land
2 Team Buses
Players: $1.8 Million
Total Assets= $13 Million
1.West Africa Football Academy, (WAFA)
WAFA Stadium
-Senior Staff Residence -15 Rooms
Administration Block- 12 Offices
Ultra-Modern Gym
Game Centre -Training Pitches Dormitories
School Complex
Dining Hall
Cold Store
Workshop
Transport
Marco Polo
Mini Buses- Mercedes Mg C60-2
Toyota Hiace
Sprinter
Trucks
Pickups
Toyota Fortuna-4
Nissan Patrol
-Players: Gh?76,100,255
-Gomoa Feteh Property- $7 Million
Total: $18,212,435
