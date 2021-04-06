WAFA coach Prosper Nartey expresses disappointment after King Faisal draw

Head coach of West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) Prosper Ogum Nartey has lamented his side’s inability to win against King Faisal on matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.
The Academy boys held the Isha Allah boys to a 0-0 draw at the Ohene Ameyaw Park over the weekend.
Speaking after the game, the coach lamented that though he was not happy about the results, picking a point at Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman is better for his side.
“It was a game between two sides who wanted to win. Both sides were determined and you could see from the onset. We had our moments so as they.
“They were on top in the second half which is normal,” Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum concluded.
