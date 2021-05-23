WAFA coach after Kotoko draw: 'We came here to beat them not to lose or draw'

WAFA coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has said that Asante Kotoko was lucky to have escaped defeat after his side rallied to draw 1-1 on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Obuasi.

The Academy Boys survived an early penalty goal by defender Ismail Abdul Ganiu to split the points in their week 26 fixture.



Justus Torsutsey's powerful header from inside the box got the equalizer just before the half-time whistle.



The draw denied Asante Kotoko's top spot on the table after being toppled on Friday by rivals Accra Hearts of Oak who beat Eleven Wonders 1-0 on the road.



"In fact, we came here to beat them. The plan was not to draw or to lose," the University lecturer told StarTimes in his post-match speech.



"We knew we were going to beat Kotoko because we had watched them against Dwarfs on TV, we had watched them against Liberty in our yard so we knew how they were going to play."

"Therefore we gave our players positional information about each Kotoko player how they play with the ball and how they play without the ball."



"So when we were coming here, we were very confident we were going to beat Kotoko but that's the nature of the game."



