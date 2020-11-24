WAFA deserved to beat us - Alhaji Grusah

King Faisal owner, Alhaji Grusah

King Faisal owner Alhaji Karim Grusah has said his side deserved to lose in their opening match of the Ghana Premier League season against WAFA.

The match ended 4-3 at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.



According to the tough-talking administrator, the Academy Boys won the match because they were clinical in front of goal as they converted all their chances.



However, his side created six chances and were able to score three which was not enough as they lost the match.

“It was a good match because both sides played very well; but WAFA deserved to win the match because while they utilised all four chances they created; King Faisal managed to score three out of the six chances created.



“That explains why I am congratulating WAFA for making use of all their chances to win the match,” Alhaji Grusah told Daily Graphic.



King Faisal secured their first point this past weekend when they held Aduana Stars to a draw in Techiman.