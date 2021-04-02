WAFA midfield gem Michael Kyei Dwamena to miss remainder of the season

WAFA midfielder, Michael Kyei Dwamena

WAFA SC have confirmed that Michael Kyei Dwamena will miss the rest of the season through injury.

The midfielder has undergone surgery to correct the injury he picked during the home win against Liberty Professionals.



Dwamena was stretchered off in the 38th minute and has been absent from the WAFA lineup since then.



His unavailability was confirmed after being removed from the academy's 30-man squad submitted to the Ghana FA for the season.

Also, his shirt number [5] was handed to new signing Justus Torsutsey who was recruited from Sekondi Hasaacas.



Before his injury, Dwamena was one of the untouchables in the midfield of head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.