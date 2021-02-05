WAFA needs to be consistent to win the league - Samuel Tetteh

Ghanaian striker, Samuel Tetteh believes the West African Soccer Academy (WAFA) can win the Ghana Premier League if they remain consistent in winning games.

WAFA, known for nurturing some of the best talents in the country, have struggled to win the league since its formation in 1998.



Formerly known as Feyenoord, WAFA is the agony of many football clubs who visit their home grounds at Sogakope.



Despite showing great contention for the league title, the club always struggles to maintain a level of consistency in the wins due to the team’s concept of shipping players out of the country.

Samuel Tetteh, who is a product of the team, has disclosed that for WAFA to win the league, they must make winning games a regular thing.



“It’s not easy, the talent is there already but you have to work hard because talent is not enough,” Tetteh told Muftawu Nabila in an interview adding, “in the league, I think they have to be consistent in the away games.”



Asked if he ever had thoughts of winning the league title with the club, the former POAK striker said, “It was the idea or the dream but it didn’t happen that way. It was my first season in the Premier League but it didn’t happen as I wanted.