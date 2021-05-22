WAFA’s Abdul Basit named as NASCO Player of the Month of April

West Africa Football Academy’s Issah Abdul Basit has been named as NASCO Player of the Month for April.

The 18-year-old forward was named player of the month after scoring three goals in the month of April.



Basit was also adjudged as the Most Valuable Player of the match on two consecutive occasions last month.



The youngster who has been impressive since breaking into WAFA’s first team will receive a NASCO Television Set and a personalized trophy.

Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun below:



