WAFCON 2024 Qualifiers: Black Queens focused and ready for Namibia - Coach Nora Hauptle

Coach Nora Hauptle

Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle says her team is ready for the final hurdle to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations as they prepare for the game against Namibia.

The Black Queens travelled to South Africa with a 3-1 advantage from the first leg, and an aggregate win will see the team make a return to the Women's Cup of Nations.



"We won the first game in Ghana at home with a big crowd 3:1 results and it’s good to come with this result. Here we are very focused, humble and very determined. We work a lot on our values and determination is one so we had a good start now," she told GFA's media.



Despite the victory in Accra, the team is leaving no stone unturned.

"We trained today in the stadium here with an amazing pitch. We are a team who likes to play and the ball is rolling fast here, and so for us everything is ready and we are ready. This is our attitude and also to develop ourselves to our routines that helps us to stay calm and the final training was absolutely amazing," she added.



Ghana missed the last two tournaments and are just a game away from making it to Morocco.