WAFCON Qualifiers: Coach Nora Hauptle names squad to face Namibia

Black Queens coach, Nora Hauptle

Coach of the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle has named 23 players for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) second-round qualifiers against Namibia.

The 2024 WAFCON which will be the 15th edition of the biennial African Women’s football tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football is scheduled for Morocco.



Hapoel Peta Tikva’s Sherifatu Sumaila and Real Sociedad’s Jaqueline Owusu make a return to the squad after a long absence.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies full-back Comfort Yeboah also earns a call up after her thrilling performance in the recent CAF Women’s Champions League in Ivory Coast.



The players are expected to report to camp on Monday as preparations before for the final hurdle. Ghana failed to appear at the tournament in Morocco last year, leading to an absence at the Women's World Cup.

The first leg encounter is billed for the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, December 1, 2023. Black Queens will travel to Windhoek for the second leg.



Below is the squad:



