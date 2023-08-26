WAFU B CAF Women’s CL qualifiers: Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Atletico D’Abidjan to punch place in semifinals

Atletico D’Abidjan pulled one back bringing the final score to 3-1

Ampem Darkoa Ladies demonstrated their dominance as they secured a commanding victory, earning themselves a spot in the semifinals of the WAFU Zone B Champions League qualifiers.

The Ghanaian side faced off against Ivorian side Atletico D’Abidjan in a clash that ended with a resounding scoreline of 3-1 in favor of Ampem Darkoa Ladies on Friday.



The opening minutes of the game set the tone for the entire match, with Ampem Darkoa Ladies wasting no time in making their mark.



In a mere two minutes from kickoff, Mary Amponsah scored the first goal, initiating what would become a remarkable performance for her.



Amponsah continued her scoring spree, netting her second goal of the game in the 15th minute. A close-range tap-in doubled both her personal tally and her team's lead.



Atletico D’Abidjan struggled to find their footing throughout the game, appearing unable to mount a significant challenge against Ampem Darkoa Ladies' dominance.



The unstoppable Mary Amponsah completed her hat-trick in the 28th minute, cementing her place as the woman of the match.

Ophelia's well-placed cross from the right allowed Amponsah to connect and secure her third goal of the night and her seventh of the tournament.



The second half saw Ampem Darkoa Ladies maintain their control over the game, dictating the tempo and keeping possession firmly in their grip.



Although they continued to create chances and exhibit their prowess, they appeared somewhat wasteful in their finishing.



As the game approached its conclusion, Atletico D’Abidjan managed to find a breakthrough.



With seven minutes left on the clock, they scored a consolation goal, bringing the final score to 3-1 in favor of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.



With this victory, Ampem Darkoa Ladies accumulated six points in Group B, ultimately clinching the top spot and securing their passage to the semifinals of the WAFU Zone B Champions League qualifiers.