WAFU B: Hasaacas Ladies to embark on CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers in July

Hasaacas Ladies

Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies will in July travel to Ivory Coast to partake in the CAF Women’s Champions League qualifying phase.

This has been confirmed by the Ghana FA in a statement on their website announcing the schedule as confirmed by WAFU Zone B.



The West African Football Union, Zone B (WAFU B) has announced dates for the qualifying phase of the Women’s Champions League.



A statement from the WAFU B Secretariat to Member Associations read:

‘’Kindly be informed that CAF West Zone B is organizing the qualification phase for the Women’s Champions League from July 15th to 30th, 2021 in Abidjan’’



The regional football body had earlier picked Ivory Coast as the host country for the maiden continental women's club championship.



One club each from Cote d'Ivoire, Benin Republic, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria and Burkina Faso are scheduled to take part in the qualifiers.



Hasaacas Ladies FC is Ghana’s representative in this year’s tournament. The two finalists will qualify to represent WAFU B in the main tournament.