WAFU B Nations Cup: Coach Yusif Basigi content with quality of Black Princesses squad

Hasaacas Ladies Coach, Yussif Basigi Black Princesses coach, Yusif Basigi

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head coach of the Black Princesses, Yusif Basigi has expressed his satisfaction with the abundance of quality players in his squad, despite the challenges it presents when it comes to selecting the starting lineup.

Yusif Basigi alongside his assistant, Nana Joe Adarkwa announced the 20-woman squad for the inaugural WAFU Zone B Women's U-20 Cup of Nations, set to take place in Kumasi.

The squad boasts talented players such as Mary Amponsah, who is the second-highest scorer in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, as well as Maafia Nyame from Faith Ladies, Faiza Seidu, and several other promising talents.

Despite the difficulty in making selection decisions, Basigi views the presence of a strong bench as a positive factor. He believes that having a wealth of options allows him to make the best decisions when it comes to choosing the starting lineup.

“I am cool with [selection headache] because when you have good players it even calms your nerves,” Basigi told Joy Sports.

He added, “When your bench is rich that is where I think you can even make your best decisions in terms of selection.”

The Black Princesses will kick off their WAFU Zone B campaign against Benin, with Ivory Coast also in their group, referred to as Group A.

With the tournament commencing on May 20, Basigi's team concluded their preparations with a friendly match against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium, securing an impressive 11-0 victory.

JNA/BB

