WAFU B U20 Boys Cup: Ghana shares spoils with Niger after 1-1 draw

Ghana and Niger drew with a goal at piece

The Ghana U20 male national team conceded late on Friday night in the team’s opening match at the 2023 WAFU B U20 Cup of Nations tournament.

The tournament which is being staged in Abidjan, Ivory Coast kicked off on Friday, July 7,



In the second game played on the opening day, Ghana locked horns with Niger in a crucial Group A encounter.



Following a very good start to the game, the Ghana U20 team nicknamed the Black Satellites managed to score to take the lead before the halftime.

Although the team will continue to play well in the second half, Niger did not give up and scored late to force the match to end in a 1-1 draw at the end of the 90 minutes.



There is now pressure on Ghana to win the second match of the group stages against Burkina Faso. That tough match will be played on July 10.



Already, Burkina Faso has three points at the tournament after beating Ivory Coast on Friday afternoon.