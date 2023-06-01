WAFU B U20 Girls Cup: Black Princesses’ captain Stella Nyamekye named PoTM after win over Burkina Faso

Captain of the Black Princesses of Ghana, Stella Nyamekye

Captain of the Black Princesses of Ghana, Stella Nyamekye has been named Player of the Match (PoTM) after the victory over Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

The talented youngster started for the Princesses today in the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone B U20 Girls Cup of Nations tournament.



In a game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Burkina Faso equalised after just four minutes of the first half to take the lead.



With the host nation pegged behind, it gingered the side to up the tempo of the game in a bid to turn things around.



Fortunately, for the Black Princesses, the team had the quality to complete a 3-1 comeback win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Goals from Stella Nyamekye, Success Ameyaa, and Faiza Seidu ensured that Ghana secured the win to advance to the finals of the WAFU Zone B U20 Girls Cup of Nations tournament.



The Black Princesses will face the winner of the second semi-final game between Nigeria and Benin.



Winning the Player of the Match award today means Stella Nyamekye has now won the award two times at the ongoing tournament.