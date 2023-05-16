0
Menu
Sports

WAFU B U20 Girls Cup: Black Princesses must show women’s football is growing in Ghana – Yussif Basigi

Bdhbhd.png The head coach of the Black Princesses of Ghana, Yussif Bassigi

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Black Princesses of Ghana, Yussif Bassigi has indicated that his side is ready for the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B Girls U20 tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to start in Kumasi on May 20.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi shared that his team will have to do well to prove that women’s football is growing in Ghana.

“Women’s football in Ghana is now growing very well and we have to showcase it during this tournament,” the coach of the Ghana Women’s U20 team said as quoted on the website of the GFA.

Meanwhile, Coach Yussif Basigi has implored fans in Kumasi to make it a point to always troop to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to support the national team.

“We all know Kumasi fans cheer the national teams to victory and we are expecting them to troop in at the Baba Yara sports stadium to give us the maximum support and cheer us to victory match after match and those who can’t be present should support us with prayers so we can make Ghanaians proud,” the Black Princesses coach added.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC primaries: Here are four medical doctors who won parliamentary slots
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ‘campaigns’ for Ken Agyapong
Heavy rains cause traffic, flood on N1 Highway and parts of Dzorwulu
Koku Anyidoho reacts to Mahama's 98.9% victory
It is the will of Allah - Woman who defeated Duffuor's son, brother speaks
Two policemen saved from church attacker by an Immigration officer
NDC primaries: Here are 15 newcomers who defeated incumbent MPs
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
Related Articles: