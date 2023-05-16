WAFU B U20 Girls Cup: Black Princesses must show women’s football is growing in Ghana – Yussif Basigi

The head coach of the Black Princesses of Ghana, Yussif Bassigi

The head coach of the Black Princesses of Ghana, Yussif Bassigi has indicated that his side is ready for the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B Girls U20 tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to start in Kumasi on May 20.



Speaking ahead of the tournament, Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi shared that his team will have to do well to prove that women’s football is growing in Ghana.



“Women’s football in Ghana is now growing very well and we have to showcase it during this tournament,” the coach of the Ghana Women’s U20 team said as quoted on the website of the GFA.

Meanwhile, Coach Yussif Basigi has implored fans in Kumasi to make it a point to always troop to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to support the national team.



“We all know Kumasi fans cheer the national teams to victory and we are expecting them to troop in at the Baba Yara sports stadium to give us the maximum support and cheer us to victory match after match and those who can’t be present should support us with prayers so we can make Ghanaians proud,” the Black Princesses coach added.