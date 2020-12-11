WAFU Championship: Nigerian officials appointed for Ghana-Ivory Coast clash

Ghana will play Ivory Coast on Saturday

A set of Nigerien referees have been appointed to take charge of Ghana’s WAFU U-20 Championship clash with Ivory Coast.

The Black Satellites come up against their Ivorian counterparts in the Group B encounter on Saturday December 12.



Moussa Ahmadou Alou Ahamadou Alou of Niger will take charge as the center referee with Soufia Soufi Abdou Garba and Abdou Kpelafia (also from Niger) acting as assistants.



With Ghana having already secured qualification to the next stage, the Black Satellites will set their eyes on a result that sees that top Group B.



Ivory Coast on the other hand need at least a draw to secure qualification to the last 4 of the competition.

Find Below the full referee appointments



GHANA vs Cote D’Ivoire



CENTER REF: Moussa Ahmadou Alou Ahamadou Alou ( from NIGER ) Assistant 1: Soufia Soufi Abdou Garba ( from NIGER ) Assistant 2: Abdou Kpelafia ( from TOGO ) 4th Official: Vincent Kabore ( from BURKINA FASO ) Match commissioner: Baba Gorogorowe Toure ( from TOGO )