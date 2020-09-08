0
Sports News Tue, 8 Sep 2020

WAFU U-17: 40 Black Starlets players to resume camping on Tuesday

Forty (40) players have been named in a provisional squad as the National U-17 male team (Black Starlets) resumes camping on Tuesday September 15.

The Black Starlets’ preparations for their upcoming international assignments were halted following the suspension on public gathering and sporting activities due the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Coach Ben Fokuo’s side has now been given approval to resume camping and prepare for the WAFU U17 tournament to be staged in Benin from October 17-31, 2020.

The selected players are expected to report to the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE) in Prampram on Tuesday September 15 at 12 noon prompt.

All players, technical staff and other essential service providers would undergo the mandatory a Coronavirus testing on arrival at the Technical Centre.

Players, Technical staff and other essential service providers are therefore advised to adhere strictly to the reporting time.

Below re the invited players for the Black Starlets camping:

1.Sylvester Antwi - Shooting Stars

2.Jonathan Nettey - Mighty Victory

3.Sylvester Amoako - Rences FC

4.Eugene Amankwa - Benab FC

5.Anastatius Satuh - Mboma FC

6.Shabu Yakubu - BYF

7.Zaidan Alhassan - New Edubiase

8.Kelven Afram - Banana FC

9.Philip Yankson - Medeama FC

10.Osei Asibey Emm - Benab FC

11.Ebo Rubben - Cheetah FC

12.Emmanuel Adjetey - Wolf FC

13.Abdul Fataw Isshaku - Steadfast FC

14.Shaibu Abdullah - Siano SC

15.Benjamin Eshun - Liberty FC

16.Collins Boah - In God We Trust

17.Rafig Maffaw - Rences FC

18.Akuffo Daniel - Still Believe

19.Attah Amosh - Anokye Stars

20.Bright Tabi - Aboagya FC

21.David Gyamfi - Tema Youth

22.Samuel Obeng - Deportivo FC

23.Helbert Frimpong Addo - Young Kotoko

24.Muhideen Ibrahim - Samartex

25.Christopher Bonsu - Shooting Stars

26.Kelven Appiah - Asokwa Royals

27.Joshuah Fuseini - JMG Academy

28.Nurudeen Mohammed - Unistar Academy

29.Samuel Boakye - Cedar Stars

30.Alhassan Alhassan - Republicans FC

31.Gideon Majambe - Medeama SC

32.Abdul Salam - New Edubiase

33.Benard Boateng - Phonices FC

34.Robert Mensah - Semper F1 Academy

35.Benjamin Nyarko - Mountaineers FC

36.Emmanuel Nii Abbey - Banana FC

37.John Batigi - Red Lions

38.Majeed Maswod Abdul - Mighty Jets

39.Kenneth Mensah - Semper F1 Academy

40.Nick Adu Yeboah - Charity Stars FC

Source: My News GH

