WAFU U-17: 40 Black Starlets players to resume camping on Tuesday

The Black Starlets of Ghana

Forty (40) players have been named in a provisional squad as the National U-17 male team (Black Starlets) resumes camping on Tuesday September 15.

The Black Starlets’ preparations for their upcoming international assignments were halted following the suspension on public gathering and sporting activities due the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Coach Ben Fokuo’s side has now been given approval to resume camping and prepare for the WAFU U17 tournament to be staged in Benin from October 17-31, 2020.



The selected players are expected to report to the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE) in Prampram on Tuesday September 15 at 12 noon prompt.



All players, technical staff and other essential service providers would undergo the mandatory a Coronavirus testing on arrival at the Technical Centre.



Players, Technical staff and other essential service providers are therefore advised to adhere strictly to the reporting time.



Below re the invited players for the Black Starlets camping:



1.Sylvester Antwi - Shooting Stars



2.Jonathan Nettey - Mighty Victory



3.Sylvester Amoako - Rences FC



4.Eugene Amankwa - Benab FC

5.Anastatius Satuh - Mboma FC



6.Shabu Yakubu - BYF



7.Zaidan Alhassan - New Edubiase



8.Kelven Afram - Banana FC



9.Philip Yankson - Medeama FC



10.Osei Asibey Emm - Benab FC



11.Ebo Rubben - Cheetah FC



12.Emmanuel Adjetey - Wolf FC



13.Abdul Fataw Isshaku - Steadfast FC



14.Shaibu Abdullah - Siano SC

15.Benjamin Eshun - Liberty FC



16.Collins Boah - In God We Trust



17.Rafig Maffaw - Rences FC



18.Akuffo Daniel - Still Believe



19.Attah Amosh - Anokye Stars



20.Bright Tabi - Aboagya FC



21.David Gyamfi - Tema Youth



22.Samuel Obeng - Deportivo FC



23.Helbert Frimpong Addo - Young Kotoko



24.Muhideen Ibrahim - Samartex

25.Christopher Bonsu - Shooting Stars



26.Kelven Appiah - Asokwa Royals



27.Joshuah Fuseini - JMG Academy



28.Nurudeen Mohammed - Unistar Academy



29.Samuel Boakye - Cedar Stars



30.Alhassan Alhassan - Republicans FC



31.Gideon Majambe - Medeama SC



32.Abdul Salam - New Edubiase



33.Benard Boateng - Phonices FC



34.Robert Mensah - Semper F1 Academy

35.Benjamin Nyarko - Mountaineers FC



36.Emmanuel Nii Abbey - Banana FC



37.John Batigi - Red Lions



38.Majeed Maswod Abdul - Mighty Jets



39.Kenneth Mensah - Semper F1 Academy



40.Nick Adu Yeboah - Charity Stars FC

