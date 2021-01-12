WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations: Black Starlets eliminated by Côte d’Ivoire

Ghana is out of the 2021 WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations

The Black Starlets of Ghana have been eliminated from the ongoing WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations in Togo.

Ghana suffered a 3-1 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire to exit the competition in the group stage.



The national U17 men’s team secured just a point after two games and needed just a draw to book a place in the last four.



Togolese referee Victoria was at his worst during the course of the game denying Ghana three penalties in the game.



The referee denied Ghana a penalty in the 32nd minute as the Ghanaian attacker was fouled in the box after a late challenge from the defender



The Ivorians scored in the opening minutes of the first half and held on to the lead till half time.

Just after recess the Ivorian team doubled their lead as the Black Starlets were still warming up into the game.



The Black Starlets pulled one back just some few minutes.



Ivory Coast scored again to make it 3-1 as the referee awarded a penalty to the Young Elephants.



The Ivorians held onto the lead to secure their second win in the competition.



Ivory Coast and Nigeria progress to the last four from Group B.