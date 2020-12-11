WAFU U-20: Black Satellites Coach delighted with team's qualification to semis

Black Satellites defeated Nigeria to progress

Black Satellites Coach Abdul Karim Zito is delighted with his team's 1-0 win over West African neighbours Nigeria in the ongoing WAFU Zone B tournament in Benin.

Precious Boah’s 75th-minute free-kick secured the three points for Ghana and qualified the team to the semi-finals of the tournament.



The result saw the Flying Eagles of Nigeria exiting the competition after being held to a draw in their first game against Cote d'Ivoire.



With the group consisting of only three teams, Ghana has booked a place in the last four and need a positive result against Ivory Coast to top the group.



Speaking to the media after the game Coach Abdul Karim Zito said, "I am very, very happy for the win because tournaments of this nature, it’s not always about who played good football or who missed chances.

"Its about who scored. And that is what happened today. At the end of the day, the only chance I had, we utilized it. Just as my colleague (Nigeria Coach, Ladan Bosso Issa) said, the Nigerians had so many chances and wasted it. But we got one and scored and I am very happy that we qualified".



Karim Zito said the absence of goal scorer Boah may affect his team ahead of their next game.



"Yes, Boah is my everything in the team, he showed that today by scoring the only goal of the match. But he is out after the red card and there is nothing, we can do so I have started planning for the next game without him. Maybe he will return if we make it to the final since its two yellow cards".



The Black Satellites take on Ivory Coast in their last group game on Saturday.