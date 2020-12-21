WAFU U-20: Ibrahim Danlad revels in Ghana’s ‘great achievement’

Young Ghanaian goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Ghana's U-20 goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has revelled in the Black Satellites’ successful tournament at the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship.

Ghana emerged victorious after a tough adventure in Benin where they faced opposition from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Niger, and Burkina Faso.



In the final game, the Satellites came back from a goal down to beat Burkina 2-1 to win the ultimate.



Asante Kotoko goalkeeper who featured in all of Ghana’s games has shared his pride and excitement at the feat chalked.



“It’s a very great victory and as a team when you win a trophy it’s a great achievement also,” Danlad told FootballMadeinGhana in an exclusive interview.



“It’s a great achievement for us the players and the team entirely. We are very grateful to the Almighty Allah for giving us this trophy.

“We thank all Ghanaians for all the support and prayers as well. We are very happy and I know all Ghanaians too are very happy,” Danlad added.



The victorious campaign means Ghana has qualified for the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Mauritania.



Danlad who kept two clean sheets is eyeing a personal improvement as well as that of the team.



“As a goalkeeper, you have to work very hard by making great saves to help your team. At the same time at the end of every game, you have to keep a clean sheet.



“In this tournament, I kept two clean sheets. I think it’s not all that enough. Clean sheet is my motto. So I’m just going back home to my club and work extra harder because, at the AFCON, the best teams will parade.

“So I have to work extra harder to keep more clean sheets and win the overall best goalkeeper award,” he concluded.



The 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations will take place from February 14 – March 4.



Ghana will be making her 12th appearance at the competition having won it 3 times in 1993, 1999, and 2009.