WAFU U-20: Karim Zito delighted with semi final qualification

Black Satellites coach Karim Zito

Head Coach of Ghana’s U-20 Male side, Karim Zito has expressed his excitement at booking a spot in the semi-final stage of the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship.

The Black Satellites achieved this feat after beating Nigeria by a lone goal in their group B opener on Wednesday, December 9.



An expertly struck freekick goal by Precious Boah gave Ghana the much-needed win to book a last-four slot at Nigeria’s expense.



The result also served as a perfect revenge for Ghana following their heavy loss and eventual elimination suffered at the hands of Nigeria during the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Speaking during the post-match press conference an elated Karim Zito said “I am very happy that I’ve qualified to the next stage”.



Ghana will next face Ivory Coast on December 12 in the final group game with an eye on finishing top in the group.



Zito says he’s relaxed about the situation. “For now I’m not thinking of Cote D’Ivoire now. I’m going home to rest and think of what next, he said.