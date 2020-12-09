WAFU U20 2020: Black Satellites beat Nigeria to book place in semi-finals

Ghana’s U20 men’s national team, the Black Satellites, have qualified to the semi-finals of the 2020 WAFU B tournament.

Karim Zito’s men achieved the feet after 1-0 win over the Nigerian U20 side at the Stade de Gaules in Benin on Wednesday afternoon in the ongoing WAFU B tournament.



Precious Boah scored a beautiful free-kick in the 82nd minute to gift the Satellites the win over the Flying Eagles.



The Flying Eagles scored twice, but no goals were awarded on both occasions. The first was ruled out for offside, while the referee disallowed the second for an initial handball.



The Black Satellites created few chances in the first half and improved upon it in the second half when Zito brought on Mugeez Zakaria for captain Daniel Afriyie.



Mugeez picked the ball just at the halfway line, ran towards the penalty area, and was fouled a few meters outside the box.

The Dreams FC forward stood over it and curled the ball into the left corner of the net for the game’s only goal.



He was sent off minutes later as Ghana played with ten men for the rest of the game for his second booking for non-sporting conduct.



Ghana leads Group B with three points after the first group game between Nigeria and Ivory Coast ended in a 1-1 draw.



The Satellites have qualified to the semi-finals but will first play the second group game against Ivory Coast on Saturday.