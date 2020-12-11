WAFU U20 Championship: Ghana referee Benjamin Sefah to handle game between Burkina Faso vs Benin

Ghanaian referee, Benjamin Kwame Sefah

Ghanaian referee Benjamin Kwame Sefah officiate the Group A fixture between Burkina Faso and the hosts Benin in the WAFU U20 championship on Friday.

The 35-year-old will be assisted by his compatriot Patrick Papala as assistant referee one.



Nuoho Quattara from Ivory Coast will be assistant referee two with Clement Franklin Kpan also from Ivory Coast being the 4th referee.



Baba Gorogorowe Toure from Togo will serve as the Match Commissioner.



Other officials for the game are as follows:



Igue Brice - Referee Assessor - Benin

Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril - General Coordinator - Nigeria



Ousmane Savadogo - Technical Study Group - Burkina Faso



Abouba Hainikoye Ismael - Media Officer - Niger



Akpovi Bienvenu Joachim - Security Officer - Benin



Boureima Boubacar - Assistant General Coordinator - Niger

Serge Innocent Bailly - CAF Competitions - Côte D'Ivoire



Sylvestre Parfait Aivodji - COVID-19 Officer - Benin



The game is scheduled for Friday 11 December 2020 at the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto-Novo.