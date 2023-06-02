WAFU Zone B Cup final: We are here to win the trophy - Coach Yussif Basigi

Coach Yussif Basigi

Coach Yussif Basigi, the head coach of the Ghana U20 Girls national team has applauded his players for reaching the finals of the 2023 WAFU Zone B Girls U20 Cup of Nations tournament.

Nicknamed the Black Princesses, the Ghana side beat Burkina Faso 3-1 on Wednesday to secure qualification to the finals of the maiden edition of the tournament.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Yussif Basigi said the target is to beat Nigeria in the finals to lift the trophy.



“For sure that’s why we are here and we have gotten to the finals,” he said when asked if he wants to win the WAFU Zone B Girls u20 Cup with his team.



Meanwhile, coach Yussif Basigi has indicated that he will mount a good strategy to ensure the Black Princesses overcome the opponent in the final.

“We are not putting pressure on the girls and every match and its tactical play. We have seen the Nigerians play and we know how they play. We have also seen how they play so we are going to map up our strategy,” the coach said.



The WAFU Zone B Girls U20 Cup final is scheduled to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium tomorrow.



The game will kick off at 18:30gmt.