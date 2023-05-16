WAFU Zone B Girl’s U20 Cup: Black Princesses coach speaks about preparations

Ghana U20 Girls team

The head coach of the Ghana U20 Girls team, Coach Yussif Basigi has disclosed that his team’s preparation for the WAFU Zone B Girl’s U20 Cup is going very well.

The Black Princesses will be one of the seven national teams competing for the Virgin Cup at the maiden edition of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup to be hosted in Ghana.



Speaking ahead of the tournament, Coach Yussif Basigi says the fact that the Women’s Premier League has been active in recent weeks has been very helpful.



“Preparation so far has been good and because of the league, we didn’t take much time in putting them in shape. The only thing is the team cohesion that we are supposed to blend them and some of them have been in the national team with the Black maidens so they understand each other very well and the few new ones are also catching up.

“Preparation has been very good so far as this maiden edition of the WAFU B U20 girls cup is concerned,” Coach Yussif Basigi said as quoted on the Ghana FA website.



At the WAFU Zone B U20 Girls tournament, the Black Princesses of Ghana are in Group A alongside Benin and Cote D’Ivoire.



The Princesses will kick off their campaign against Benin on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.