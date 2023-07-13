1
WAFU Zone B U-20: Ghana eliminated after draw with Côte d’Ivoire

Thu, 13 Jul 2023

The Black Satellites have bowed out at the group stages of the 2023 WAFU Zone B Boys U-20 Cup of Nations following a disappointing 1-1 draw with hosts Côte d’Ivoire in the final group A game at the Champroux Stadium on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

The Black Satellites had a poor start to the competition, having drawn 1-1 in their opening game with Niger on Friday, July 6 before losing 2-0 to Burkina Faso in the second game on Monday, July 10.

Ghana headed into the game needing nothing short of a win to progress to the semi-final of the competition but failed to get the desired result, drawing 1-1 with Côte d’Ivoire and consequently missing out on a place in the semi-final.

In the other Group A game, Burkina Faso defeated Niger 2-0 to finish top of the group with 9 points. Côte d’Ivoire finished second with 4 points, Ghana third with 2 points, and Niger bottom with a point.

Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire will know their opponents for the semi-final on Friday, June 14 when Benin takes on Togo in the only Group B game on Friday, July 14.

