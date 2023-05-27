WAFU Zone B U-20 Women's Cup: Black Princesses beat Côte d'Ivoire to book semis spot

Black Princesses

Ghana’s Black Princesses have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing U-20 Women's Cup tournament after they defeated Côte d'Ivoire 3-1 in their second group game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

It was the second victory for Coach Yusif Basigi and his ladies following their comfortable 3-1 triumph over Benin in their opening game last Saturday.



Black Princesses have showcased brilliance in their two games, giving Ghanaians a reason to rally their support for the team.



Faith Ladies' Maafia Nyame opened the score for Ghana early in the 14th minute to record her second of the tournament, having already scored in her first game.



Minutes later, Dreamz Ladies skipper, Stella Nyamekye, doubled the lead for Ghana in the 21st minute to end the first half with two goals advantage.



Back from recess, the Ivorians pulled one back through Deperou Digbeu in the 53rd minute to make it 2-1.

In the 75th minute, Maafia Nyame completed her brace to register Ghana’s third goal.



With this victory, Basigi's team have accumulated six points from two matches, making them the overwhelming favorites in the tournament.



By advancing into the semi-finals, the Black Princesses are now just two wins away from the opportunity to host and clinch the championship.



LSN/AE