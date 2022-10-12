WAFU Zone B elections: President Kurt Okraku to go unopposed

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku will run unopposed in an elective congress of WAFU Zone B that would take place in Cote D’Ivoire on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

This comes after no other candidate filed nominations to contest President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku to lead the sub-regional body.



The election will be held during the 15th General Assembly of WAFU Zone B this weekend – this means President Simeon-Okraku is set to extend his reign as WAFU Zone B President for a four-year term having replaced Djibrilla Hima Hamidou of Niger who stood down from the position in May 2021.



President Simeon-Okraku has worked tirelessly to revive competition and bring modernity to football administration in the Zone.

The General Assembly is the supreme legislative organ of the football block where key decisions are made for implementation by the WAFU Zone B Secretariat.



Federation Presidents, CAF Executives, General Secretaries of the seven Associations within the sub-region and some invited guests are expected to attend the General Assembly on Saturday.