WBC sends condolences to Azumah Nelson on the loss of his mother

AZUMAH NELSON2 Ghana’s three-time world champion, Azumah Nelson

Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The World Boxing Council (WBC) have commiserated with Ghana’s three-time world boxing champion, Azumah Nelson following the death of his mother.

Madam Comfort Atwei Quarcoo died on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the age of 86 after battling a long illness.

In a statement issued by the WBC President, Mauricio Sulaiman noted, “on behalf of the Sulaiman family, the members of the WBC and myself personally, I send you the vows for God gives you all prompt resignation to such a deep sorrow.”

“May the soul of your dear mother rest in peace,” portions of the statement dated January 4, 2023, read.

Azumah Nelson is a three-time world champion, having held the WBC featherweight title from 1984 to 1987 and the WBC super-featherweight title twice between 1988 and 1997.

The Ghanaian boxing great has been inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame and is also one of Africa’s Greatest Boxers.

He is recognized by the WBC as the Greatest Superfeatherweight Boxer of All-Time. He was also inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in August 2022.

Read full statement below:



