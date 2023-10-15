WWE star Kofi Kingston constructs library and digital centre in Ghana

Former WWE champion, Kofi Kingston during the opening of the facility

Former WWE champion, Kofi Kingston has not only connected to his roots but has giving back by constructing a library for Atwima Takyiman the community he hails from.

Kofi Kingston visited Ghana to inaugurate the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation, also known as the Computer Lab and Integrated Centre of Knowledge for Quality Education on Friday, October 13, 2023.



This newly opened center aims to support Junior High Schools in Ghana by providing them with high-quality, award-winning computer labs and integrated learning facilities.



Kofi Kingston shared his excitement about completing this meaningful project on social media.



He posted photos from the event, showcasing his commitment to enhancing education in Ghana.



In 2022, he initially announced the project and shared early-stage photos of its development.



Although Kofi Kingston was originally billed as being from Jamaica when he first rose to fame in the WWE, his Ghanaian heritage is now widely recognized.

He visited Ghana in 2019 after winning the WWE championship, a testament to his deep connection with his home country.





