Wa Suntaa SC appoints Orlando Wellington as new head coach

Coach Orlando Wellington

Division One League side, Wa Suntaa SC has appointed Orlando Wellington as the new head coach, the club has announced.

The experienced coach will handle the second-tier outfit for the next years beginning the 2020/2021 season.



Wellington will be assisted by Adinan Saeed with MBA Ali and Nurideen Abdulai as goalkeepers coach and team manager respectively.



The former Ghana U-20 coach guided Berekum Chelsea to their first and only Ghana Premier League triumph in 2011.

He was Ghana's assistant coach when they won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009 in Egypt.



Wellington is expected to build a winsome side for Wa Suntaa who have their eyes set on promotion to the Ghanaian elite division.

