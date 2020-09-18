Sports News

Wa Suntaa appoint Orlando Wellington as the new head coach

Coach Orlando Wellington

Division One League side Wa Suntaa SC have announced the appointment of former national U20 coach Orlando Wellington as the new head coach ahead of the new season.

Orlando joined the club after a fruitful negotiation on Thursday.



He replaces Aziz Kandumah John who left the club following the truncation of the season.



Coach Orlando Wellington will be assisted by former Wa All Stars and national U-20 defender Saeed Adnan who has vacated his post as the head coach of Wa based division two side Tietaa Football Club

Former Wa All Stars goalkeeper Mba Ali also join the technical department as the goalkeepers trainer ahead of the new season with Abdulai Nurideen ‘Fire’ as the Team Manager



Wa Suntaa SC ahead of the new season have the ambitions of qualifying to top flight football in the country and have believe in their newly constituted technical team to help achieve as aim.

