0
Menu
Sports

Wadi Ibrahim Suzuki: Meet the Ghanaian-Japanese player who has joined Girona

Wadi Ibrahim Suzuki Wadi Ibrahim Suzuki

Sat, 8 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Spanish side Girona have completed the signing of Japanese-Ghanaian forward Wadi Ibrahim Suzuki from Tokushima Vortis.

Ibrahim has joined the Spanish first-tier side on a season-long deal, but will play their B team.

The 20-year-old made his professional debut for Tokushima Vortis in 2021. He has spent the last two years on loan, playing in Spain.

In 2021, he joined the Valencia U19 team, where he scored three goals in 12 games. He was loaned out for another season to Barcelona in 2022, where he scored four goals in 20 appearances.

He is now set for his third loan spell in Spain following his move to Girona.

Wadi Ibrahim Suzuki was born in Kanagawa in Japan to a Ghanaian father and a Japanese mother.

His father is a retired footballer who competed in Japanese football tournaments while his mother is a former Volleyball and Basketball player.

EE/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Okoe Boye spars with Sammy Gyamfi on live TV
Bawumia's aide ‘exposes’ Alan’s boy
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Ablakwa blows alarm on US$48m contract awarded by Ursula without PPA approval
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Related Articles: